VH1 Save The Music Meshes Atlanta’s Music And Food Scene Together For Charity

Wednesday April 26, VH1 Save The Music brought the ultimate medley of the senses to Atlanta with a soulful performance by People Magazine’s “Ones to Watch” singer-songwriter Hailey Knox and a mouth-watering meal prepared by Atlanta Chef Jennifer Hill Booker at the Westside Cultural Arts Center.

The event, sponsored by Lyric by Etude, celebrated VH1 Save The Music’s efforts to restore music programs in America’s public schools and proceeds raised will help the foundation carry on its work in the Atlanta area. Earlier in the day, the foundation visited Jonesboro High School, which will be receiving a Keys+Kids piano grant valued at $10,000 in the 2017-18 school year. To date, the foundation has provided 14 grants to schools in the region.