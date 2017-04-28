It’s A Wrap? Cardi B & Offset Give Twin Responses As To Whether He’s Still Smashing Her Looney Cakes To Smithereens

Watch Cardi B & Offset Dab In And Out Of Relationship Status Question

Are they or aren’t they?

Cardi B and Offset debuted their couple-dom just a few months ago, during Super Bowl weekend. Fans now are speculating if their ‘relationship’ has made it passed spring break.

Offset was recently spotted with his Migos crew, in a scant photo withfamed “hoe’ Amber Rose.

Was it just for PR? Cardi looks like she confirmed it wasn’t a stunt. She said in a comment about the flick “Hoes will be hoes and nikkas will be nikkas.”

Cardi visits the Tim Westwood show where he asked the reality-rap star about her relationship with Offset, you could tell Cardi was holding back some slander by her reaction!

“I see the boy!”

Now take a look at how Offset reacts to the same question.

This just came out today .. what y'all thinking ? .. #TimWestwood tried to get #Offset to discuss his relationship with #CardiB | @stage.tv A post shared by Stage T.V. (@stage.tv) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“That’s the lick”

What are they even saying?? Do you think it’s a wrap or are these too just letting the pieces fall wherever they may?