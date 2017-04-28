Feeling This Get Up? Lil Kim Attends The ‘Bad Boy Story’ Premiere



Seen on the scene…

Lil Kim, Diddy, Cassie, Mase, Carl Thomas & French Montana Spotted In NYC

The Bad Boy family was deep yesterday the premiere of their new documentary.

Diddy and ‘nem were spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival promoting the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” doc.

Kim was spotted walking the red carpet at the Beacon Theatre for the occasion…



and she wore an all-white getup with a train created by designer Tim B.

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

Diddy’s “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” is a documentary detailing the label’s 20-year-history by director Daniel Kaufman. It also follows the Bad Boy anniversary tour and shows Diddy trying to reunite the Bad Boy family.

It will be streamed exclusively on Apple Music June 25.

More Kim and the Bad Boy family on the flip.

Taylor Hill/Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty