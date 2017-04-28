Touche! A Perturbed T.I. Tells Pestering Peasants His Deteriorating Tiny Nuptials Are His Business, Not Theirs

ATLPics.net

T.I. Addresses Fans Who Criticize His Divorce, On Instagram

T.I. is stating for the last got-dang time that his relationship and divorce are his personal business, now we fools bet-stay out of it.

The rapper posted a PSA to instagram, letting people know that he’s had enough of their internet advice, when they don’t know “anything’ about his relationship with Tiny. This reaction was most likely sparked when earlier today, a fan commented about Tiny holding him down years ago, and now he’s seemingly just letting their relationship slip away.

Check it out. Shout out to Level Up Hip Hop for the clip.

DONT COME FOR #TIP, UNLESS HE SENDS FOR YOU! 😅👀 #CLAPBACK A post shared by ♛🅿 HIP HOP QUEEN 🎥📸 (@leveluphiphop) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Yikes! Now here’s the clip of T.I. saying ‘mind your business, fam’, in his colloquial southern language.