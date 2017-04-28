Scaaamurdaaa! Hilariously Petty #FyreFestival Memes

Chill-Free #FyreFestival Memes

By now, everyone should be caught up on the spectacular chaos at the super scammy #FyreFestival in the Bahamas (reportedly co-organized by Ja Rule) that, based on multiple eyewitness accounts, left thousands stranded, bamboozled and hungry on death island after promoting a luxury festival experience in paradise. YIKES.

And yes, ALL CHILL IS GONE so peep the hilariously petty memes on the flip.