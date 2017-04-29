Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Luther King III & National Action Network Honors Harry Belafonte

Veteran Actor & Civil Rights Advocate Honored For Commitment To MLK’s Dream

Legendary actor Harry Belafonte was lauded for his work this week in continuing to push for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream.

The nonagenarian musician, thespian and campaigner appeared Wednesday evening at the National Action Network’s “Keepers of the Dream” awards at the Sheraton Times Square in Manhattan.

Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Al Sharpton and host Samuel L. Jackson presented the youthful looking Belafonte with the “Keepers of the Dream Humanitarian Award.”

“Thank you, I hope I am worthy,” the modest Belafonte said, before taking a swipe at the Trump Administration.

“In my lifetime we have experienced Hitler, we experienced McCarthy, we have experienced Mobutu, and the nation has always shown a resilience of being able to withstand the onslaught of such mischief,” Belafonte said.

Also honored was Rabbi Abraham Heschel, who marched with Dr. King, Cynthia Marshall, senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer, AT&T, Univision journalist Jorge Ramos, the Rev., Dr. William Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP and Terry O’Neill, the president of the National Association for Women.

“We honor tonight people that make it possible for you and I to struggle and to do what we do in America,” Sharpton said. “I could not think of a better way to gather in April of every year, to send a message in the month where Dr. Martin Luther King was taken from us, to let the world know that we will keep the dream alive.”

The NAN awards dinner hosted more than 1,200 people including New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who implored the audience to stand together in the ongoing battle against racism, income inequality, criminal justice and substandard education.

Photos by Aaron J/RedCarpetImages.net for NAN