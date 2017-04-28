The Definition Of Unbothered: Jimmy Johns Employee Nonchalantly Hands Over Cash While Robber Points Pistol In His Face [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Either this guy has 1. been robbed at gunpoint before and knows the drill…2. Doesn’t care that much about whether he lives or dies in the first place…or 3. noticed that the pistol got jammed up anyway and knew that old boy couldn’t do much damage.
Either way…we don’t think we’ve ever seen less fawks given by a victim during a robbery.
DailyMail/Kansas City PD