It’s A Girl! Ciara FINALLY Drops Baby Wilson And Reveals Her Newborn Daughter’s Name

Ciara Gives Birth To Daughter With Hubby Russell Wilson

Baby Wilson is finally here!

After months of cute bumped-up Mommy shots and dropping several (misleading) hints about the gender of her brand new baby, Ciara has finally given birth to baby future’s little sibling and revealed the baby’s name.

Mama CiCi and hubby Russell each took to their Instagram accounts just moments ago to reveal that Ciara gave birth to their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, just a few short hours ago.

Aww, so it’s a girl after all! Cute name too, playing on Mommy’s full name — Ciara Princess Wilson. We’re sure the family is over the moon with their new addition, and hopefully Lil Future is excited to be a big brother.

Of course, no pics of the new baby just yet. But we’re sure they’re coming in a family photo shoot soon!

Congrats to the happy family! Hit the flip for flicks of a heavily bumped up Ciara just days before she welcomed baby Sienna…

Instagram/Splash