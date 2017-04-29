FanLuv: Asahd Khaled Executive Produces His Way To The Top With New Blended Single

DJ Khaled Dropped A Star-Studded Single That’s Heating Up The Summer

Asahd, did the vocals come in yet?! Yesterday, DJ Khaled and his son, executive producer Asahd Khaled, dropped the second single from the highly anticipated Grateful album. Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Justin Beiber joined forces to give us the summer jam “I’m The One.” The song is already #1 in 27 countries and Top 5 in 17 countries. The accompanying music video is set at an elaborate mansion, adorned with bottles, women and a lot of floral print. Six-month-old Asahd also makes a cameo.

DJ Khaled had already prepped us for the album’s star studded line-up and he’s staying true to his word. We first got a taste with “Shining” featuring Queen Bey herself and songwriter hall-of-famer, Jay-Z. Now, rumor has it that Rihanna, Nas, Drake, Future and possibly Kendrick Lamar will also be making appearances on “Grateful.” It’s safe to say that Asahd is heating up our airwaves this summer!