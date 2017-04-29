ForTheKids: “13 Reasons Why” Gets A new Rating Due To Explicit Content

I just said Hannah Baker is… can't say that anymore. A post shared by 13 Reasons Why (@13reasonswhy) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Find Out Why Netflix’s New Series Is Raising Red Flags

SPOILER ALERT!!

13 Reasons Why debuted as an original Netflix series last month and the world has not stopped talking since. While fans can’t get enough of the transparently vulnerable cast, there have been some concerns with the show’s graphic content. There are vivid scenes depicting sexual assault, bullying, underage drinking and much more, all intertwined with a slew of profanity. This prompted New Zealand to institute a brand new rating category just for “13.”

According to E! News, New Zealand’s Office of Film & Literature Classification has recategorized 13 as RP18, meaning they are aware that teens will continue to watch the show.They just strongly suggest that parents/caregivers discuss the material with the teens as well.

Matching growing concern, school systems in Canada have banned any discussion of the series on their campuses for safety reasons.

Netflix stands behind 13 with full support. Will you be discussing the series with your children?