Famed TV Series “Roseanne” Is Making A Comeback!

Word On The Street Is…

According to US Weekly, the 90’s sitcom, “Roseanne”, could be making a major comeback. Sources claim that an eight-episode mini-series is currently being shopped around to various streaming services. Roseanne Barr and her TV family are game for a reunion as long as they have “a good story to tell.” Incidentally, this is perfect timing for the cast, seeing as “Roseanne’s” 20-year anniversary is approaching in May.

During it’s nine-season tenure on ABC, “Roseanne” won four Emmy’s and three Golden Globes. With that being said, there’s little doubt that a revival wouldn’t be received well by loyal fans worldwide.

“Roseanne fans are the best in the world who have pushed for this for years. If it does happen, it is a credit to their passion and dedication,” Michael Fishman, who played DJ, told US Weekly.

Are you excited for the possible “Roseanne” reboot?