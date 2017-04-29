Mary J Blige Watches Fans Chant “F*ck Kendu” At Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Album Release Party [Video]

MJB Hive: Fans Say “F-ck Kendu At ‘Strength Of A Man” Album Release Party

MJB fans have obviously been keeping up with her messy divorce from ‘Mean Azz’ Kendu Isaac and they’re FED UP. The crowd at her NYC album release celebration had a message for the unsatisfied, unemployed estranged ex: F*CK YOU.

Mary J Blige first walked into Space Ibiza New york to greet Funk Master Flex, her fans were happy and cheering. Flex asks the crowd, “wanna say hi to Mary” and they for nuts.

Mary J. grabbed the mic to speak and she got drowned out in support. You can see Mary get a little emotional. What do you think she was thinking?

Shout out To Level Up Hip Hop for the video.