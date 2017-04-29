Hi Hater: Kris Jenner Pettily Pulls The Plug On ‘Rob And Chyna’ TV Show

- By Bossip Staff
Did Kris Jenner Press Pause On ‘Rob And Chyna’?

Sources at Radar Online say momager Kris is ‘punishing’ her son and his on and off girlfriend, Blac Chyna. She’s allegedly pumping the breaks on a major check for the couple, the ‘Rob And Chyna reality spinoff.

So despite having great ratings, Kris is allegedly pressing pause? Sounds like someone is rethinking their “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” philosophy. Last year, the Kardashian family tried hard to act like they accepted Chyna. In recent episodes you can tell the family is annoyed by her. They’re begging Rob to leave her on national TV.
SMH.
