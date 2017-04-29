Hi Hater: Kris Jenner Pettily Pulls The Plug On ‘Rob And Chyna’ TV Show

Did Kris Jenner Press Pause On ‘Rob And Chyna’?
Sources at Radar Online say momager Kris is ‘punishing’ her son and his on and off girlfriend, Blac Chyna. She’s allegedly pumping the breaks on a major check for the couple, the ‘Rob And Chyna reality spinoff.
“Kris is controlling everything,” a source close to the family told Radar about the reason why Rob & Chyna hasn’t started filming Season Two of their hit reality show. “It’s all politics and it is bizarre. That show got huge ratings. ‘KUWTK’ is tanking in the ratings. It should be a no brainer for Kris, but it isn’t.”
So despite having great ratings, Kris is allegedly pressing pause? Sounds like someone is rethinking their “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” philosophy. Last year, the Kardashian family tried hard to act like they accepted Chyna. In recent episodes you can tell the family is annoyed by her.
They’re begging Rob to leave her on national TV.
SMH.