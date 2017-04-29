Hold Up: Here’s What La La Thinks About Planting Thirst Traps All Over The Net After Melo Cheated

La La Is Getting Back To Who She “Used To Be” After Carmelo?

La La has been pretty silent after news spread about her splitting from her decade-long relationship, aside from letting the thirst trap draco off, across her social media pages. The Power actress hit fans with double sultry flicks with in two days. People notice her posture is A LOT different from what is was, on the day she was seen out and about with out her wedding ring.

So what was La La’s real motivation, for posting the attention grabbing flicks. Apparently, she’s just remembering who she “used to be”. La La ‘liked’ and commented under this meme of her change in posture since last week.

“When you forget who tf you, then realize who tf you are.”

