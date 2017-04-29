Coupled Up: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Exchange ‘Mile High’ PDA On Private Jet
- By Bossip Staff
Iman and Teyana Smooch On Private Jet
Awww, check out Junie’s parents.
Teyana Taylor and her baller husband Iman Shumpert are still going strong! The Cleveland Cavs star post a slide show of affection the coupled share while thousands of feet above ground.
Must be nice to fly private, where there no one telling you when to buckle your seat belt. You even get to sit on your honey’s lap if you want to! The baller life!
Funny guy, and obviosuly he has lots of love for his wife. Shump also shared some sweet couple-up Easter flicks with Teyana and their chubby-cheeked seed. Hit the flip to see.