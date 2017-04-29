Remember Me??? Chrissy Lampkin Celebrates Her Forty-Sex Birthday–And Her Cakes Still Look Delicious ﻿

- By Bossip Staff
Happy Birthday!Chrissy Lampkin Celebrates Forty-Sex

Chrissy Lampkin is in her 40’s and still looking fine! The Love and Hip Hop pioneer celebrated her life and shared some of her flicks with fans on her instagram account.

She looks! And not just “good for her age” good, but FINE in general.

🎂 #itsmybirthday

A post shared by Chrissy Lampkin (@chrissylampkin) on

Bawwwdy on fleek, Shoes on fleek too!

👁👁

A post shared by Chrissy Lampkin (@chrissylampkin) on

What do you think BOSSIP fam? Does Chrissy look 46 to you????

FORTY-SEX 💅🏾

A post shared by Chrissy Lampkin (@chrissylampkin) on

