Remember Me??? Chrissy Lampkin Celebrates Her Forty-Sex Birthday–And Her Cakes Still Look Delicious
- By Bossip Staff
Chrissy Lampkin is in her 40’s and still looking fine! The Love and Hip Hop pioneer celebrated her life and shared some of her flicks with fans on her instagram account.
She looks! And not just “good for her age” good, but FINE in general.
Bawwwdy on fleek, Shoes on fleek too!
What do you think BOSSIP fam? Does Chrissy look 46 to you????