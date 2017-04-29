Shook Ones: Is Scaredy Cat Yeezy So Paranoid Out Here That He’s Rocking A Bulletproof Vest To Dinner?

Kanye West Rocks Bulletproof Vest Out In LA

Is ‘Ye okay?

Kanye’s been off the radar a bit for the last few months after getting spotted out in Hollywood with rainbow bright bleached hair. He was notably M.I.A. for the last two weekend’s Coachella festivities, and it’s normally a stop he makes every year if he’s not otherwise engaged.

Sources tell RadarOnline that Kanye’s still a bit more shaken up from his meltdown incident than anyone in his camp wants to let on, and it’s manifesting in some pretty paranoid behavior.

“He’s not right in the head and he’s under the delusion that he’s a target.”

And that thought has snowballed into Kanye hiring armed guards, rolling in armored cars, and even rocking a bullet proof vest every time he leaves the house:

“He has nightmares of being hit by bullets — he wears the bulky gear even when it’s just out for dinner!”

SMH! Granted, there have been literally NO pictures of Kanye spotted out in the streets rocking bulletproof gear. And even if so…who’s to say that’s not some Yeezy Season 6 piece he’s street testing for his next line?

Either way, hopefully Kanye’s all good and this is just some random Radar chatter.

Splash