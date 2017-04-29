Aaron Hernandez Toxicology Report Found No Trace Of Synthetic Marijuana Or Any Other Drug

Turns out Aaron Hernandez wasn’t under the influence of any substance at the time of his suicide.

Despite reports that the former football star had been under the influence of K2 or synthetic marijuana, official toxicology done on his body reveal that there were no drugs in his system at all. Via Daily Mail:

Sources told WCVB on Saturday that tests performed as part of Hernandez’s autopsy showed he hadn’t used any illegal drugs or synthetic marijuana ‘K2’. It had previously been alleged that traces of K2 could have be found in Hernandez’s kidney stream after he hung himself in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts earlier this month. The toxicology results came around the same time Hernandez’s close jailhouse friend and alleged lover Kyle Kennedy said he would not be surprised if the synthetic drug played some part in his death, according to the Boston Herald.

But apparently, even that quote was even misconstrued:

Kennedy’s lawyer Larry Army Jr said: ‘One of the things he said to me is, “I wouldn’t be surprised if that had something to do with this because that stuff is bad news.'”

Good to know, we guess. But it still begs the question as to why he had scribbled bible verses all over his head before taking his life. There’s no telling where his mind was at the time.

