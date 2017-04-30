Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, EJ Johnson And More Attend Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé and Solange’s Mama did that! Saturday Tina Lawson threw an over the top Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum. Event sponsors included Lorraine Schwartz, Lyft, Live Nation and… surprise surprise — Shea Moisture! While both Beyoncé and Solange were in the building — the belle of the ball was definitely Kelly Rowland, who rocked a pink poufy tulle number with a matching pink wig and Buscemi sneakers.
Kelly’s son Titan and husband Tim also attended the event.
And of course the Lawsons supported. Here’s Tina’s hubby Richard and his beautiful daughter Bianca.
Other celebs in attendance include Octavia Spencer, Star Jones, June Ambrose, Melina Matsoukas, Michelle Williams, Letoya Luckett, Julissa Bermudez, Mara Brock Akil, Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Draya Michele, Chloe and Halle, Yara Shahidi, Holly Robinson Peete, Maxine Waters and Jay Z of course.
Draya’s really come up
She and Serayah were both super pretty in pink
We love that even Samuel L. Jackson got into the theme.
There were definitely some beautiful examples of black love on display.
Farrah Franklin and Latavia Roberson were the only former DC members not in attendance.
Solange actually surprised us by being kinda conservative
Tasha Smith also attended, none of the event photos did her the same justice as this IG pic
At tonight's #wearableartgala with this vision of loveliness babysis @kellyrowland
Here's a shot from Holly Robinson Peete's feed too
As you can see Kelly got way into it.
We love it
