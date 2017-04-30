Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, EJ Johnson And More Attend Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

Tina Lawson Throws Over The Top Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé and Solange’s Mama did that! Saturday Tina Lawson threw an over the top Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum. Event sponsors included Lorraine Schwartz, Lyft, Live Nation and… surprise surprise — Shea Moisture! While both Beyoncé and Solange were in the building — the belle of the ball was definitely Kelly Rowland, who rocked a pink poufy tulle number with a matching pink wig and Buscemi sneakers.

Kelly’s son Titan and husband Tim also attended the event.

And of course the Lawsons supported. Here’s Tina’s hubby Richard and his beautiful daughter Bianca.

Other celebs in attendance include Octavia Spencer, Star Jones, June Ambrose, Melina Matsoukas, Michelle Williams, Letoya Luckett, Julissa Bermudez, Mara Brock Akil, Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Draya Michele, Chloe and Halle, Yara Shahidi, Holly Robinson Peete, Maxine Waters and Jay Z of course.

Keep clicking for more great photos from the event, including Beyoncé sightings!

Getty Images