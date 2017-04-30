Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, EJ Johnson And More Attend Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

- By Bossip Staff
Tina Knowles (L) and Kelly Rowland arrive for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Tina Lawson Throws Over The Top Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé and Solange’s Mama did that! Saturday Tina Lawson threw an over the top Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum. Event sponsors included Lorraine Schwartz, Lyft, Live Nation and… surprise surprise — Shea Moisture! While both Beyoncé and Solange were in the building — the belle of the ball was definitely Kelly Rowland, who rocked a pink poufy tulle number with a matching pink wig and Buscemi sneakers.

Kelly Rowland (L) and Titan Rowland arrive for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Kelly’s son Titan and husband Tim also attended the event.

Bianca Lawson and Richard Lawson attend the Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

And of course the Lawsons supported. Here’s Tina’s hubby Richard and his beautiful daughter Bianca.

Other celebs in attendance include Octavia Spencer, Star Jones, June Ambrose, Melina Matsoukas, Michelle Williams, Letoya Luckett, Julissa Bermudez, Mara Brock Akil, Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Draya Michele, Chloe and Halle, Yara Shahidi, Holly Robinson Peete, Maxine Waters and Jay Z of course.

Keep clicking for more great photos from the event, including Beyoncé sightings!

EJ Johnson, Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson arrive for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Giving our wearable art #Waco #teamthis

A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on

EJ Johnson arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

#wearableartgala thanks @misstinalawson + @kellyrowland 💕

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya’s really come up

Draya Michele arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

She and Serayah were both super pretty in pink

Serayah McNeill arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Samuel L. Jackson (R) arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

We love that even Samuel L. Jackson got into the theme.

Devon Franklin (L) and Meagan Good arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

There were definitely some beautiful examples of black love on display.

Norm Nixon and Debbie Allen attend the Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Jo-Ann Allen and Glynn Turman attend the Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Michelle Williams arrives for the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Farrah Franklin and Latavia Roberson were the only former DC members not in attendance.

LeToya Luckett attends the Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Solo, Beyoncé, Blue #wearableartgala #wearableart #wearableartgala2017 #California

A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on

I love my big exotic Queen 😍 @ #WearableArt Gala. ❤️ #QueenBey #BeyHive #Beyonce #TinaLawson #SosoBlú

A post shared by Catch Me In My Bag 💰🙋🏽‍♂️✨ (@blu.tea) on

Beyonce attends mother #TinaLawson's #WearableArtGala tonight.

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

    #wearableartgala2017

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    Peek-a-boo

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    As you can see Kelly got way into it.

    🦄

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    Stuntin' in my @jonbuscemi Can you guess who's well-manicured nail that is? 😉

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    We love it

    My date…..😍

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    It was @therealoctaviaspencer! Hi STAR!

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    😍

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    💋

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

    @jonbuscemi

    A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

