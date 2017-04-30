Get Well Soon: DMX Checks Into Rehab



Get well soon!

DMX Goes To Rehab

A Yonkers rapper is getting the help he needs for his problems. DMX who recently postponed three concert dates, has checked into a rehab facility, so says TMZ

The rapper checked himself in Thursday night at a Southern California treatment center after being encouraged to do so by his manager Pat Gallo and ex-wife Tashera Simmons.

The site also reports that X felt that he “was moving to a dark place” and “wanted to make sure he stayed on the right path” after he reportedly abused alcohol before shows.

The rapper who has a history of substance abuse previously attended rehab in 2002.

X’s manager has released a statement about his decision to better himself.

“It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.” He added, “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”

Props to X for agreeing to get help, best wishes.



John Lamparski/Getty Images