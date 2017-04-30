It’s (Almost) A Wrap: Rasheeda Says She & Dirty Doggin’ Kirk Frost Are Separated

Is it a wrap???

Rasheeda And Kirk Frost Are Separated

After holding on to her 17-year marriage, Rasheeda might be seriously considering a divorce. The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star recently appeared on “The Real” to discuss her marriage and admitted that while she still loves Kirk, she has to “draw the line.”

“It’s difficult. Things happen and you’re not like ‘okay, I’m done with you; It’s over!’ We have a lot of history, we have children, we have businesses – I grew up with this man. Unfortunate things happen in a relationship and marriage is work; It’s a lot of work. The ups, the downs, the goods, the bad, it’s a lot of work. But at the end of the day, you’ve put me in this situation… and as much as I want to strangle you and choke yo a**…. I love you, though. It doesn’t just turn off like that. But you have put me in a place where I have to draw the line.”

She also confessed that they’re currently separated and living apart and had THIS to say about the possibility of Kirk really being Jasmine Blue’s baby daddy.

“Well, I damn sure ain’t paying no woman… Or having no parts of no damn child support – you better believe that.”

We can’t blame Rasheeda for being totally against paying child support for the baby. Just the other day Jasmine said that Kirk wanted her to keep the child after she told him she was pregnant.

Do YOU think Rasheeda’s going to leave Kirk???



Watch her on “The Real” below.