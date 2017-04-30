Feeling This? Marlo Hampton Goes Sheer At SHEEN Magazine’s Legendary Weekend
Marlo Hampton And Other Celebs Attend SHEEN Magazine’s Legendary Weekend
Marlo Hampton and a number of other celebs attended SHEEN Magazine’s Shades Of Black fashion show this weekend. The RHOA star/stylist walked the red carpet for the event honoring black power excellence in fashion in a completely sheer Victoria’s Secret bralette…
and a Solace London skirt.
Are you feeling her get up???
Other attendees included Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Writer/Publisher Relations at BMI…
Genise Shelton of Married to Medicine…
and T.C. Carson a.k.a Kyle Barker of “Living Single fame.”
More photos from SHEEN Magazine’s legendary weekend on the flip.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
SHEEN’s Legendary Weekend Experience also included the VIP Ultimate Blogger Beauty Experience that catered to social media influencers from across the country. The event began with bloggers joining SHEEN staff for a light breakfast and chat before groups headed down to enjoy a full-service spa experience, with everything from massages to manicures to facials. Later they heard words of wisdom from FashionBombDaily editor Claire Sulmers.