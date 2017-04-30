Feeling This? Marlo Hampton Goes Sheer At SHEEN Magazine’s Legendary Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6


Hate it or love it???

Marlo Hampton And Other Celebs Attend SHEEN Magazine’s Legendary Weekend

Marlo Hampton and a number of other celebs attended SHEEN Magazine’s Shades Of Black fashion show this weekend. The RHOA star/stylist walked the red carpet for the event honoring black power excellence in fashion in a completely sheer Victoria’s Secret bralette…

and a Solace London skirt.

Are you feeling her get up???

Other attendees included Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Writer/Publisher Relations at BMI…

Genise Shelton of Married to Medicine…

and T.C. Carson a.k.a Kyle Barker of “Living Single fame.”

More photos from SHEEN Magazine’s legendary weekend on the flip.

"I consider lace to be one of the prettiest imitations ever made of the fantasy of nature.” – Coco Chanel

A post shared by Marlo Hampton (@marlohampton) on

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

SHEEN’s Legendary Weekend Experience also included the VIP Ultimate Blogger Beauty Experience that catered to social media influencers from across the country. The event began with bloggers joining SHEEN staff for a light breakfast and chat before groups headed down to enjoy a full-service spa experience, with everything from massages to manicures to facials. Later they heard words of wisdom from FashionBombDaily editor Claire Sulmers.

Jewel Tankard

Reece Odum

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, For the Fellas, For the Ladies

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus