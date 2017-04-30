What’s That On Your Butt??? The Controversy Over Kylie’s Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner’s Butt Tattoo Mistaken For Plastic Surgery Scar

Just days after Kimmy Cakes sparked controversy by exposing her not-so-perfect donk on vacation little sister Kylie had more than a few unkind comments come her way about her own assets. It all started when Kylie posted the photo above, which shows quite a bit of her “cheeky” side. It also showed off a mark that some fans thought might be a plastic surgery scar. It’s no secret Kylie has had some work done, and while she’s admitted to having her lips plumped, much like her sister Kim, Kylie has denied doing other things to her body. Kylie’s measurements do seem a bit extreme but in this case the mark on her cakes isn’t a surgery scar but a tattoo.

It’s actually a tat that Kylie has shown many times before on vacations and on the gram.

Does this seem like a weird place to get a tatt though?

Do you think people unfairly jump to the conclusion that Kylie has had work done?

We think it’s pretty fair considering that Kylie’s family is known for getting surgery, both her mom and dad are super knifed up AND Kylie is considered the new Kim.

Hit the flip for some examples of how Kylie is just as azz obsessed as Kim.

