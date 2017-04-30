What’s That On Your Butt??? The Controversy Over Kylie’s Cakes

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Kylie Jenner’s Butt Tattoo Mistaken For Plastic Surgery Scar

Just days after Kimmy Cakes sparked controversy by exposing her not-so-perfect donk on vacation little sister Kylie had more than a few unkind comments come her way about her own assets. It all started when Kylie posted the photo above, which shows quite a bit of her “cheeky” side. It also showed off a mark that some fans thought might be a plastic surgery scar. It’s no secret Kylie has had some work done, and while she’s admitted to having her lips plumped, much like her sister Kim, Kylie has denied doing other things to her body. Kylie’s measurements do seem a bit extreme but in this case the mark on her cakes isn’t a surgery scar but a tattoo.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

It’s actually a tat that Kylie has shown many times before on vacations and on the gram.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Does this seem like a weird place to get a tatt though?

last bathroom selfie of the year 😋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

Do you think people unfairly jump to the conclusion that Kylie has had work done?

We think it’s pretty fair considering that Kylie’s family is known for getting surgery, both her mom and dad are super knifed up AND Kylie is considered the new Kim.

Hit the flip for some examples of how Kylie is just as azz obsessed as Kim.

WENN/Instagram