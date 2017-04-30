Guess The Crime: South Carolina Arrest Goes Viral Thanks To Suspects Scary Mugshot

This May Be The Scariest Mugshot Of All Time

We’ve seen a lot of crazy mugshots, but this one might top them all. The frightening face you see depicted belongs to 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn who was arrested on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage in Lancaster County, S.C, according to NY Daily News reports.

In case you’re having a hard time seeing — Varn’s whites of her eyes are completely black and she’s got tattoos all over her head and neck.

Varn was arrested following a SWAT incident near Indian Land, S.C. She was found armed in her home last Monday, after robbing a man who claims to know her, taking his money and cellphone after inviting him inside. 23-year-old Jonathan Mikael Robinson was also taken into custody and a stolen pistol was recovered from the scene.

Robinson was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons charges. Varn remained in the Lancaster County jail Friday without bond.