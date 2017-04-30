WELP! Ja Rule & Fyre Festival Organizers Reportedly Warned A-Listers Not To Attend



Ja Rule Reportedly Warned A-Listers Not To Attend Fyre Festival

There’s more fallout coming from the disastrous Fyre Festival and Ja Rule’s at the center of it.

As previously reported Ja and his fellow organizers behind the Fyre Fest were EVISCERATED over their “luxury private island escape” that turned out to be a tent-filled, cheese sandwich serving DISASTER.

Now according to Page Six, there’s a possibility that Rule and co-Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland KNEW that things would go south and warned A-Listers not to attend. Furthermore they both allegedly “took off” when things went left.

“They called all the A-list names and the modeling agencies and told them not to come,” says a source to PageSix. “They were just like, ‘Oh, come next weekend when all the kinks have been worked out.’ This was before the chaos even started.”

[…] While guests are still trapped at the event — which has been described online as “the Hunger Games but with less luxury” — and are desperately trying to get back home, “Everybody who was organizing the festival took off,” says the source. “They abandoned it. They put up a sh—y stage, took millions of dollars, and then left everybody stranded. It was like a scene out of that movie ‘Exodus.’ There were people with bags, not knowing what to do. I feared for people’s safety, it got so bad.”

Messy, messy, messy. Ja Rule previously apologized for the chaos but has remained mum on the fest ever since. As for Billy McFarland, PageSix says he reportedly partied carefree on a yacht Thursday while other people suffered.

Classy.

What do YOU think about all this Fyre Fest madness???