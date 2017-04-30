Tristan Thompson Dumps Khloé Kardashian, Blame Basketball Or Bangin’ BabyMama?

- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Break Up So He Can Focus On Playoffs

Last week we warned you Tristan Thompson was feeling a bit crowded by clingy Khloé Kardashian. Well the newest reports we’re hearing are that Tristan actually did ask Khloé for space so that he could focus on the NBA playoffs. The baller hasn’t been on Khloé’s social media in weeks and she’s currently filming

Which seem to back up the reports. A few folks have responded both favorably and unfavorably to the split online:

But the big question remains whether Thompson is actually just taking a break, or using the playoffs as an excuse to get away from Khloe and get back to his bangin’ baby mama Jordyn Craig.

Our bets are on him missing that sunset and tan too!

Hit the flip for more reasons Tristan may want to try to win back Jordy

