Tristan Thompson Dumps Khloé Kardashian, Blame Basketball Or Bangin’ BabyMama?

Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Break Up So He Can Focus On Playoffs

Last week we warned you Tristan Thompson was feeling a bit crowded by clingy Khloé Kardashian. Well the newest reports we’re hearing are that Tristan actually did ask Khloé for space so that he could focus on the NBA playoffs. The baller hasn’t been on Khloé’s social media in weeks and she’s currently filming

Shooting for Revenge Body all weekend and week! Very exciting!!! 🥂🍾🥂🍾 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 24, 2017

Insomnia strikes again — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 28, 2017

And fighting insomnia

Which seem to back up the reports. A few folks have responded both favorably and unfavorably to the split online:

Tristan Thompson proves he is all about #defendtheland by dumping Khloe Kardashian #cavs — Neil Bansal (@Maganoo) April 30, 2017

Biggest power move of the 2017 NBA playoffs? Tristan dumping Khloe 💪🏼🏀🏆 — Andrew Voepel (@AndDaRoo) April 30, 2017

khloe and tristan broke up. i just need a moment 😞😞 — val (@valarko) April 30, 2017

But the big question remains whether Thompson is actually just taking a break, or using the playoffs as an excuse to get away from Khloe and get back to his bangin’ baby mama Jordyn Craig.

Missing this Sunset&Tan😘🍭🦄🍦 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Our bets are on him missing that sunset and tan too!

