Veteran News Anchor Steps Down Over “News Ni**a” Social Media Exchange

11 Alive Reporter Resigns After Calling Herself A “News N-Word”

Yikes… this is super jacked up. A woman with 18 years experience as a journalist and news anchor is out of a job after using the n-word during an online exchange on social media.

Veteran 11Alive reporter Valerie Hoff recently resigned according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, two weeks after calling herself a news ni**a in a DM to a black man on Twitter that he posted online.

The incident occurred April 13, when @curtfromdablock (Curtis Rivers) posted footage of a white police officer punching a black driver on his Twitter account. Rivers posted on twitter than a number of “news ni**as” were trying to track him down for the video. Hoff reached out to Rivers via DM attempting to get permission to use his footage for a breaking news story but it all went left when Huff used Rivers’ terminology and he noted that she was white and wasn’t sure if she was calling him the n-word.

“I was quoting something the gentleman said in a public tweet back to him in a private message but that doesn’t make it any less offensive,” Hoff wrote the AJC in an exclusive message. “It was incredibly stupid and reckless. I was in the middle of a pressure-filled day trying to chase down the video of a man being beaten and kicked by two Gwinnett police officers, which this particular gentleman had posted on twitter. I repeatedly apologized and continue to do so. I also offered to resign immediately.” Her boss John Deushane offered this message: “11Alive does not tolerate any form of racial insensitivity and aggressively enforces our standard policies. We acted promptly to address this situation. Valerie Hoff has chosen to resign and apologizes for her actions.11Alive is committed to treating the communities we serve with dignity and respect.” “I look forward to being a stay-at-home mom,” Hoff added, “and working on my Food and Travel Blog, ValerieHoff.com this summer.”

SMH. White folks when will you learn? Never ever, ever, ever, ever say ni**a, ni**er or anything close to it! Hoff worked at 11Alive since 1999 and had worked for CNN for eight years prior to that. She was an Emmy-winning reporter.

And now she’s a stay-at-home mom. Sheesh.

AJC/11 Alive/Twitter