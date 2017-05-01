Get Out: This Struggle Rapper Is Getting Destroyed For Posting A Corny A$$ Freestyle Explaining Why He Dates White Women

Struggle Rapper Needs Help

Nobody likes a struggle rapper. Nobody likes a black guy who decides to bash black women when explaining why he’s dating a white woman. Put these two people together and you have a hapless bar-spitter who is getting dragged back to Soundcloud. It started innocently enough:

The color yellow was made to be worn by black girls… don't @ me pic.twitter.com/9nyZeSf5wf — FIND OUR GIRLS (@blkgirlsrelate) April 29, 2017

Oh, nice: a pic of black women in yellow. Who could possible have anything bad to say about that?

@blkgirlsrelate Posts like this are why I made this freestyle. pic.twitter.com/vV87AVxt9Y — Crougs (@trinnywap) April 30, 2017

Oh. Oh, baby no. Oh no no no no. What is you doing, baby? “Rapper” named “Crougs” decided to drop his freestyle about black women and…well…let’s see how that turned out.