Bye ‘Freak & Fraud’! NeNe Reacts To Porsha & Phaedra’s Dungeon Drugging Allegations

“You can never win when you play dirty!”–NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes didn’t mince words last night when she spoke on Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams. The O.G. housewife was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday after part three of the explosive #RHOAReunion aired and she came armed and ready with shade.

While there she was asked to speak on a number of topics, but when Andy Cohen asked her about the moment that Porsha admitted that Phaedra told her that Todd and Kandi wanted to drug her and take her to a sex dungeon, she REALLY went in.

When NeNe was asked if she was surprised that Phaedra was the culprit, she replied;

“Absolutely not, I’m not surprised. Phaedra been doing this bulls*** for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me. Years ago on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half biological sister and filmed with her, the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnny guy on. She did the same thing to me, tried to take me down but it didn’t work because we ended up getting it [the footage] before it ever hit the air. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls.”



MESSY!

NeNe also aired out Phaedra and Porsha’s “Frick & Frack” friendship by calling it “Freak & Fraud” and dubbed the ladies’ closeness “fake” before adding that Porsha’s just as guilty as Phaedra.

“

“Oh absolutely [she declasses the housewives franchise],” said NeNe. “Porsha is not innocent at all, if you and I decide to rob the bank together—we both would be sentenced honey. Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra, she ain’t that damn dumb.”

NeNe is NOT here for it.

What do YOU think about NeNe going in on Frick & Frack???

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 1, 2017

More of her on WWHL on the flip.

Getty Images