Bye ‘Freak & Fraud’! NeNe Reacts To Porsha & Phaedra’s Dungeon Drugging Allegations
“You can never win when you play dirty!”–NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams
NeNe Leakes didn’t mince words last night when she spoke on Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams. The O.G. housewife was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday after part three of the explosive #RHOAReunion aired and she came armed and ready with shade.
While there she was asked to speak on a number of topics, but when Andy Cohen asked her about the moment that Porsha admitted that Phaedra told her that Todd and Kandi wanted to drug her and take her to a sex dungeon, she REALLY went in.
When NeNe was asked if she was surprised that Phaedra was the culprit, she replied;
“Absolutely not, I’m not surprised. Phaedra been doing this bulls*** for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me. Years ago on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half biological sister and filmed with her, the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnny guy on.
She did the same thing to me, tried to take me down but it didn’t work because we ended up getting it [the footage] before it ever hit the air. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls.”
MESSY!
NeNe also aired out Phaedra and Porsha’s “Frick & Frack” friendship by calling it “Freak & Fraud” and dubbed the ladies’ closeness “fake” before adding that Porsha’s just as guilty as Phaedra.
“
“Oh absolutely [she declasses the housewives franchise],” said NeNe. “Porsha is not innocent at all, if you and I decide to rob the bank together—we both would be sentenced honey. Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra, she ain’t that damn dumb.”
NeNe is NOT here for it.
What do YOU think about NeNe going in on Frick & Frack???
More of her on WWHL on the flip.
Getty Images
On why she thinks Phaedra started the Kandi Burruss sex dungeon rumor:
“I think that Phaedra is a person—we’ve said it for so long. She wants to be seen one way on camera but does all these things off camera. She’s always been this way.”
NeNe also claims that she thought she and Phaedra were cool until a trip to Jamaica when she suddenly turned icy.
“I thought Phaedra and I were cool but once again she’s such a fraud, who knows,” said NeNe. “All I know is I showed up in Jamaica and Phaedra was no longer talking to me and Porsha was no longer talking to me. I guess Phaedra has a way of twisting people’s minds and I don’t know, Porsha wasn’t talking to me no more.”
She also told a WWHL viewer that she thinks Frick & Frack are over.
“They won’t be going nowhere, honey. It’s over chile, they can’t make it chile.”
Porsha has no response to NeNe’s interview and instead, she’s “paying people dust.”