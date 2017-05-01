BlackBoyMagic Ohio Quadruplets Accepted To All Ivies Will Attend Yale Together

A lil positivity…

Wade Quadruplets Attending Yale University

Four Ohio brothers whose incredible scholastic achievements went viral have picked the college of their choice.

Nigel, Zach, Aaron, and Nick Wade a.k.a the “Wade Quads” who got into Harvard and Yale and who had offers from a combined 59 colleges, have decided to attend school together in the fall.

According to NBC News, the Ohio teens will attend Yale after they were offered an “extraordinary” financial aid package, which no other college could beat.

“The school treated us like family,” Nigel told NBC News about their decision.

According to his sibling Aaron who was also accepted to Stanford, Yale wasn’t such an easy choice.

“I absolutely enjoyed the people and the social environment and appreciated the strong arts and humanities at Yale,” he told NBC News. “But there was a part of me that didn’t want to like the school because it would make my decision easy,” he said. “Alas, that didn’t happen. I loved it as well.”

The boys’ parents Darrin and Kim’s parents credit the discipline they instilled in them for their success.

Congrats to the Wade quads!