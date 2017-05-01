This Hilarious Kermit The Frog Thread Set To Solange Lyrics Blew Up The Entire Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 24

Kermit Themed Solange Tweets Are Perfect

Black people are the most creative. Deal with it. Want proof? Look at @jiljilec and her thread of Kermit-related retellings of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky.” The thread is just a bevy of Kermit pics set to Solange lyrics. Simple but brilliant.

The tweets have blown up to the point that Solange even posted it on IG. Incredible.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021222324
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus