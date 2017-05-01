This Hilarious Kermit The Frog Thread Set To Solange Lyrics Blew Up The Entire Internet

Kermit Themed Solange Tweets Are Perfect

Black people are the most creative. Deal with it. Want proof? Look at @jiljilec and her thread of Kermit-related retellings of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky.” The thread is just a bevy of Kermit pics set to Solange lyrics. Simple but brilliant.

I tried to drink it away pic.twitter.com/6fmrP3Zr2q — faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

The tweets have blown up to the point that Solange even posted it on IG. Incredible.