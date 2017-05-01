Oh You Guys Are So Precious… Ciara And Russell Post Video Tribute For Baby Sienna
Ciara And Russell Wilson Share Another Sweet Video Celebrating Daughter’s Birth
New parents Ciara and Russell Wilson just welcomed their baby girl Friday night and have slowly been releasing identical social media posts in celebration. The latest arrived Sunday. Both Ciara and her Seahawks QB hubby posted the video on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. Ciara’s used the caption “You Bring Us Peace,” while Russell’s read “I got you Momma.”
Isn’t this the sweetest thing?
It’s great to see these beautiful expressions. These two seem like really sweet cool parents. We hope that they continue to showcase this kind of love and respect for one another as the years go by. Everybody deserves this kind of love, riiiiiight?
Russell had also posted the same birth announcement photo and letter as Ciara
What do you think of the name Sienna Princess Wilson? Ciara’s got the same middle name.
WENN/Twitter