Oh You Guys Are So Precious… Ciara And Russell Post Video Tribute For Baby Sienna

Ciara And Russell Wilson Share Another Sweet Video Celebrating Daughter’s Birth

New parents Ciara and Russell Wilson just welcomed their baby girl Friday night and have slowly been releasing identical social media posts in celebration. The latest arrived Sunday. Both Ciara and her Seahawks QB hubby posted the video on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. Ciara’s used the caption “You Bring Us Peace,” while Russell’s read “I got you Momma.”

You Bring Us Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T585o7jSUG — Ciara (@ciara) April 30, 2017

Isn’t this the sweetest thing?

I got you Momma. pic.twitter.com/bNcIyitWYc — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 30, 2017

It’s great to see these beautiful expressions. These two seem like really sweet cool parents. We hope that they continue to showcase this kind of love and respect for one another as the years go by. Everybody deserves this kind of love, riiiiiight?

#BVD “Thanks be to God for his inexpressible gift!”

2 Corinthians 9:15 ESV — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 1, 2017

Russell had also posted the same birth announcement photo and letter as Ciara

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. Love,

Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017

What do you think of the name Sienna Princess Wilson? Ciara’s got the same middle name.

WENN/Twitter