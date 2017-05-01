FirePhaedraParty Fans Want Phaedra Parks Fired From #RHOA

Is it a wrap???

Fans Want Phaedra Parks Fired From RHOA

After part 3 of the explosive RHOA Reunion, pissed off fans are urging producers to give a housewife the boot—for real this time. On Sunday’s episode, all eyes were on Phaedra Parks after she at first faced off with Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton who called her out for allegedly trying to holler at her ex.

Shamea: “I told you don’t go so hard for her. I’m just telling you to be careful. You don’t know where her vagina has been seeing as though she tried to holler at my ex.” Phaedra: Please stop saying that I was trying to holler at your ex… Shamea: “I’m not talking to you.” Phaedra: “Girl, bye!”

and after her Frack Porsha apologized to Shamea…

“I want to publicly apologize for whatever I did, whatever I said, however you felt,” said Porsha. “I love you. When it came to Phaedra and what she was saying, I was caught up in the tea and what was going on, I was wrong.”

even more drama ensued.

Just as the credits were about to roll on the show, the rumor that’s been speculated for weeks was confirmed. It was indeed Phaedra Parks who started those insane allegations that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her in their “sex dungeon.”

“I was served a cease and desist by Kandi, and I no longer can speak on the subject,” said Porsha. “What I want to do is have Phaedra speak because she’s the one who told me that Kandi said that.”

SMH.

And while Phaedra sat there in silence, fans (and RHOA stars) took off with reactions and slammed her for being so shady.

Why would you BELIEVE anyone who said Kandi and Todd would drug you?????????? #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 1, 2017

Furthermore, they’re hoping that she really was fired from the show even though she previously denied the rumor.

#RHOA Phaedra Parks went too far. I hope she gets fired! Too many damn lies. — BellaPennelope (@ladysoulish) May 1, 2017

Ok I was a huge fan of porsha and Phaedra until today. Wow. Phaedra needs to be fired fr. #RHOA — MirandaTara. (@LoveMandie) May 1, 2017

Bye Phaedra!

Do YOU think Phaedra went too far on RHOA???



Prince Williams/ATLPics.net