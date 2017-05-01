Watch White Man Open Fire On Black Pool Party Killing 1 And Injuring 7 [Video]

A San Diego car salesman, 49-yr-old Peter Selis, went down to a pool party in his apartment complex with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other to kill black people enjoying their day. Selis shot multiple people injuring 7 and reports say 1 woman has died from her injuries. Onlookers said Selis was calm with a smirk on his face as he shot away at the party goers. Police rolled up on the scene and killed Selis on sight.

