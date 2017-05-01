At The Tender Age Of…30? Joseline Hernandez Rocks Ta Ta Tassels For Her Birthday At ATL Night Club

At the tender age of…

Joseline Hernandez Hosts Birthday Party At Compound Night Club In ATL With Tassels On Her Fun Bags

Joseline Hernandez caused a scene at Compound Night Club over her attire, of lack thereof. The reality TV show artist was hosting the party in celebration of her Birthday. According to this Vh1 report, she turned ’30’.

(Any guesses on how old she really turned???) FYI, the Puerto Rican Princess’ real birthday was back in November, but she was 8 months pregnant.

On lookers stopped to gravel at the reggaeton princess and her assets. Are you feeling this look?

Photos courtesy of ATLPics.Net