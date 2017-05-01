In White Folks News: Kelly Ripa Names Ryan Seacrest As Her “Live” Co-Host

The Search Has Ended For “Live!” Co-Host, Ryan Seacrest Gets Gig

The day has finally arrived! Nearly a year after Michael Strahan’s exodus, Kelly Ripa has finally chosen Ryan Seacrest to be her co-host. Are you guys surprised???

The announcement was made Monday morning on Live! as well as on Twitter and as you can see, the account has already made its switch up to include Ryan’s name. No word on what will happen with Ryan’s radio show but we’re gonna assume that he’ll continue to wear many hats as he already has.

Kelly Ripa Thanks Her Guest Co-Hosts: https://t.co/cHTemE8ZZ4 via @YouTube — LIVE with Kelly (@LiveKelly) May 1, 2017

Kelly thanked all her co-hosts who joined her before she made her selection

Kelly also took to her personal account to share the news.

Ryan also tweeted about his new job and posted some really kind things about Kelly.

So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2017

What do you think about this announcement? Who would you have chosen? We really loved when Jussie Smollett was on the show with Kelly!

WENN/Twitter