Pero, No: Sicko Chipotle Employee Popped For Spying On Women’s Restroom

Chipotle Employee Caught Spying On Peeing Patrons

A sick, 18-year-old restaurant assistant manager was arrested after he allegedly installed a restroom hidden camera in a Missouri City, Texas Chipotle.

Joanny Castillo is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. This dude thought he could get away with recording women and girls, with out consequence.The camera was found by an employee inside the restroom at the restaurant located at 6245 Highway 6. They immediately called Missouri City police and fired Castillo.

He posted a $20,000 bond last week. An initial investigation suggests that the camera had been in place for a period of ‘less than a week’ in February, Chipotle said.

The report says Castillo turned himself in a few weeks after the incident. Castillo wasn’t charged for several weeks because police were working to identify the victim– whatever that means. Wrong is wrong! Why did the have to wait to charge this fool?

Flickr Image