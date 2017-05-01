Fyre Fallout: Ja Rule & Billy McFarland Sued For $100 Million Over Festival Disaster

WELP!

Ja Rule And Billy McFarland Sued For $100 Million Over Fyre Festival

After the disaster that was Fyre Festival, Ja Rule and his co-organizer are unsurprisingly facing a massive lawsuit. Ja and Billy McFarland are facing a $100 million class-action lawsuit via celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.

According to Variety, Geragos was acting on behalf of client Daniel Jung in California on Sunday, accusing the organizers of fraud and creating a “dangerous and panicked situation.”

“The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella,” states the suit.

Jung told his attorney that he spent $2,000 on his music festival ticket and airfare only to suffer and “survive on bare rations, little more than bread and a slice of cheese, and was forced to try to escape the elements in the only shelter provided by Defendants: small clusters of ‘FEMA tents,’ exposed on a sand bar, that were soaked and battered by wind and rain” reports Variety.

In addition to the $100 million suit, Ja and McFarland have reportedly been banned by the Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism from having any more festivals in the island nation.

