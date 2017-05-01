A Message For Kris? Blac Chyna Says “I Pay My Own Bills, ﻿Hater Azz Beyotch”

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Sends Out Snap Chat Message To Kris Jenner For Being A Shady Beyotch?

A few days ago, we reported that Kris Jenner allegedly pulled the plug on her son’s TV spin off, ‘Rob And Chyna’, to spite his relationship. Kris is allegedly pumping the breaks on a major check for the couple.

Rob Kardashian’s sisters, especially eskimo sis Kylie Jenner, have also expressed their discomfort in his fiery relationship. In fact, the whole K-Klan sound like some certified haters on a recent episode of KUWTK, calling Chyna ‘toxic’.
Well, now Blac Chyna has this to say on her snap story.
Been paying my own bills for the last 4 years!!!!! Hater b*tch!!!!!! No help!!!!!!
Chyna sounds like she’s over these heauxs. She and Rob were both spotted recently leaving Tao nightclub.
Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Tao White Rolls Royce SplashNews
Do you think Chyna’s snap message was geared towards Kris or Rob’s sister, Kylie?
