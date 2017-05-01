A Message For Kris? Blac Chyna Says “I Pay My Own Bills, ﻿Hater Azz Beyotch”

Blac Chyna Sends Out Snap Chat Message To Kris Jenner For Being A Shady Beyotch?
A few days ago, we reported that Kris Jenner allegedly pulled the plug on her son’s TV spin off, ‘Rob And Chyna’, to spite his relationship. Kris is allegedly pumping the breaks on a major check for the couple.
“Kris is controlling everything,” a source close to the family told Radar about the reason why Rob & Chyna hasn’t started filming Season Two of their hit reality show. “It’s all politics and it is bizarre. That show got huge ratings. ‘KUWTK’ is tanking in the ratings. It should be a no brainer for Kris, but it isn’t.”
Rob Kardashian’s sisters, especially eskimo sis Kylie Jenner, have also expressed their discomfort in his fiery relationship. In fact, the whole K-Klan sound like some certified haters on a recent episode of KUWTK
, calling Chyna ‘toxic’.
Well, now Blac Chyna has this to say on her snap story.
Been paying my own bills for the last 4 years!!!!! Hater b*tch!!!!!! No help!!!!!!
Chyna sounds like she’s over these heauxs. She and Rob were both spotted recently leaving Tao nightclub.
Do you think Chyna’s snap message was geared towards Kris or Rob’s sister, Kylie?