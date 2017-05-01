Bae Of The Day: Dear White People’s Antoinette Robertson Is Absolutely Stunning
Antoinette Robertson Is Bae
Dear White People (the show) is now on Netflix. And, despite how angry it’s making said white people, the show is a hit. It’s full of important messages, drama and clever writing. It’s also a show full of baes. Don’t believe us? Well, you should. We’re going to be highlighting some of these baes all week because the show is shades of blackness and melanin magic that will rejuvenate your soul.
First up is Antoinette Robertson, who is beautiful and great in the show. And beautiful. And fine as hell. And beautiful. Did we say that already? Okay, we’ll shut up now. Enjoy.
Thank you @jessicaradloff14 for my @glamourmag feature!!! I loved❤️❤️❤️ chatting with you!! I'm so obsessed with #dearwhitepeople and I hope you guys are as inspired and entertained by its heartwarming nature… The revolution is televised on @Netflix 💃🏾 Link to the article in my Bio @lionsgatetv @netflix 📸@bobbyquillard 💄@anthonypazos
I feel so blessed walking in my purpose… I refuse to all anyone or anything to dim my light… The sun doesn't care if it blinds you and neither will I… #blackgirlmagic #carefreeblackgirl #beyoubetrue #neverdimyourlight #tooblessedtobestressed #grateful —————————– @bobbyquillard @anthonypazos @personapr @dearwhitepeople ——————————-#antoinetterobertson
Good morning ☀️……. March got me Feeling POWERFUL AF💪🏾💪🏾#blackgirlmagic 😂😂Ugh I can't stand you 💄💁🏾@anthonypazos #badandboujee #feelingmyself #blackgirlsslay #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #fiveheadonfleek 😂 #babyfacegametoostrong #melaninpoppin #jamaican #islandgirl #dearwhitepeople #netflix #bts #antoinetterobertson
#dearwhitepeople Who cares if people like you.. Only thing that matters is that you like you… & I loveeeee being me … When you finally get to a point where you accept yourself … Flaws and all… What people think no longer matters…. #cococonners #hawtcoco #blackgirljoy #melaningoddess #glowup 💫💫 #carefreeblackgirl #imallthewayup #blackbarbie #babyfacegametoostrong #antoinetterobertson