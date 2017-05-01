Will You Be Watching??? Boris & Nicole Starring In TV One’s ‘Downsized’

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Starring In “Downsized”

Real life power couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are working together on a new movie. The acting duo is starring in a new film titled “Downsized” focused on teenage parents Ebony and Michael who were forced to marry and struggle to keep their family together.

Amazingly, the two high school sweethearts managed to overcome the odds and establish a seemingly ideal life for themselves but after years of professional success take a toll on Ebony and Michael, the family begins an unconventional adventure to restore the faith, hope, and trust that initially brought them together.

This TV One film will premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Friday, June 16 at Miami’s Colony Theater and on TV One in August.

“Downsized” is the debut project of TV One’s 2016 ABFF Screenplay Competition finalist Michelle McKissic.

Will you be watching “Downsized”???

