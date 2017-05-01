Pass The Peach: Peter Thomas Explains Why He Stormed Out The #RHOAReunion



RHOA shade files…



Peter Thomas Speaks On The RHOA Reunion

After suddenly storming out the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Peter Thomas’ got a lot to say about what really went down. During Sunday’s episode, fans saw an exasperated Peter leave after shading both Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams and speaking on his Cynthia Bailey divorce.

According to Peter fans shouldn’t have been upset to see him and Cynthia speaking on their newly single lives…

“It happened months ago, since then we’ve been separated for a while. She’s dating, I’m dating. We’re friends, we really like each other as people, we’re just not in love with each other anymore. Let it go fans, let it go.”

and he really left the stage because he can’t stand Phaedra and “dumb-dumb a**” Porsha.

“On the reunion, I really walked off because I really can’t stand f*** Phaedra or dumb-dumb a**. They lie, they lie all the time. Part of their lies is why my s*** is all f***ed up. I just don’t wanna be around them chicks so I took the mic off and walked off. Andy was done with me anyway.”

So sassy Patricia Peter!

What do YOU think about Peter Thomas going out in a blaze of glory on the #RHOAReunion???

Paras Griffin/Getty Images