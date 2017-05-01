Is Kanye West’s Decision To Skip The Met Gala A Sign Of Matrimony-dom Trouble With Kim Kardashian?

Trouble In Paradise? Kim Kardashian Will Attend Met Gala Minus Kanye West

It’s the first Monday of May and you know what that means! The Met Gala is going on tonight, which means that hopefully we’ll be seeing Beyoncé fit her big ol bump into something impressive. While we’re not 100% sure about Bey’s attendance just yet, we do know that Kim Kardashian is expected to hit the red carpet, BUT she’ll be doing so solo as husband Kanye West is staying back home with Sainty and Northie.

Of course when we heard this we immediately wondered if it was another sign of trouble in paradise for the Wests, but KimYe’s camp is already hard at work putting those rumors to rest.

“Kanye will not be attending the Met Gala and will be staying in L.A. with their kids,” a source tells E! News. “He and Kim are doing fine. He has been taking time off and is totally supportive of Kim attending.” A second source explains that Kanye originally intended to go to the exclusive soiree but changed his mind. “He was planning on attending and recently decided he did not want to go,” the insider says. “He and Kim are fine. He will be in Los Angeles.”

Well there you have it. The Wests are still going strong. Or so they say. The real question is whether you believe them. Do you?

Hit the flip to see KimYe’s Met Gala looks from the last four years.

