Breaking News: Multiple People Stabbed, One Dead On UT Austin Texas Campus ﻿

Man Apprehended After Stabbing Multiple People Of UT Austin Campus

A Texas man has been apprehended after slashing multiple people on The University Of Texas campus, killing one.

According to Austin Statesman Reports, University police say they have a suspect in custody and that the public is not in any immediate threat. Four victims are confirmed, none have been named yet. Police are asking students to stay away from the area of the campus while they investigate.

Around 1:46 p.m. emergency officials first responded to the stabbing near Gregory Gym at 2101 Speedway. One twitter user caught a video of the unnamed man responsible for the attacks.

Witness say he was carrying around a huge knife. Details still developing.