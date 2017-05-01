Howard Stern Comes For “Shuckin’ And Jivin'” Porsha Williams Over Dish Nation Comments [Video]

(fast-forward to the 2:55 mark)

As if Porsha isn’t catching enough hell already after last night’s RHOA reunion installment…she also caught quite a read from longtime shock-jock and fellow member of the “journalism community,” Howard Stern. He accused her of purposely sounding like a shuckin’ & jivin’ slave on the radio and setting Black people back.

This happened late last week and Porsha has yet to respond. We wonder if she’ll bother clapping back…

YouTube/Bravo