Watch “Taken” Tonight

NBC airs the season finale of “Taken” tonight at 10PM and we really wanted to urge you all to watch! If you haven’t tuned in so far, the show is an origin story that finds the protagonist of the “Taken” film Bryan Mills in his days as a young secret agent acquiring essential experience to add to his very lethal special set of skills.

There’s a lot to love about the show. It’s fast paced with plenty of fight scenes, a body count that has continued to climb each episode and a cast that’s diverse without being extra or obvious about it. Standouts are Jennifer Beals — who is head chick in charge Christina Hart, Asha Flynn (Brooklyn Sudano) — Mills’ love interest (who happens to be black) and fellow agent John, played by Gaius Charles.

Since the series’ start earlier this winter Charles has made himself available for weekly recap calls that include a little foreshadowing into the next week’s episode. When BOSSIP joined Charles on a recap call last week, he praised the episode for it’s strong female characters. Another aspect of the show that we love. Specifically the Black Girl Magic that’s evident in Beals, Sudano and Amanda Ware’s performances. Ware was a standout in last week’s episode “Gone,” playing an agent named Marie Salt, who finds herself compromised when her husband is taken. But it’s the threat against Sudano’s character Asha, that most compels us to watch tonight.

“I like seeing Brooklyn Sudano’s character getting some time to shine,” Charles said of the episode. “I really like that relationship becoming so much more relatable, you see even in the struggles, in the fight, this isn’t just a cookie cutter TV show. Their relationship is more than a superficial piece of the episode, it’s really something that’s part of the humanity of their experiences.”

The finale is LITERALLY the moment that we’ve been waiting for all season. A moment that should be so obvious, given the show’s title and the premise for the movie. The woman who is most important to Mills, his love Asha, has been “Taken” by the cartel leader who has been grappling with Mills for revenge since the first episode, a plot twist so obvious we could have kicked ourselves when it happened. But it snuck up on us, much like the show itself.

So if you haven’t already guessed we will be tuning in for the season finale. We urge you to do the same, and if you can’t catch it tonight be sure to catch up on the whole season on NBC.com or On Demand. This show definitely deserves to get a second season.

Panagiotis Pantazidis/NBC | 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC