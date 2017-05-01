Jay Z Sued For $10 Million Over Using Roc Nation Logo On Official MLB Apparel

Jay-Z Sued Over Using His Own Roc Nation Logo

Jay Z is getting sued for using his own brand’s logo on MLB merchandise.

Iconix Brand Group says they bought the official logo of Roc Nation for $204 million…so Jay legally can’t just slap it on merchandise without their permission.

Jay recently placed the logo for his company on several new merch items for the San Francisco Giants, including Major League Baseball hats and shirts to name a fe. The problem is, Iconix didn’t have any knowledge of the deal or approval of the designs. The company is suing Jay Z personally, in addition to Roc Nation, MLB, New Era, Lids and the San Francisco Giants, for moving forward on the shirts and not letting them know.

The company is known for owning major logos, as they are the owners for logos for Ed Hardy, Marc Ecko, and Ed Hardy as well.

Why would Jay sell his logo to another company that can come bring him lawsuits for using his own stuff? SMH. It will be interesting to see how the trial turns out.

