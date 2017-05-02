Rocko Asks The Judge To Freeze Up Some Of Future’s Tour Money To Make Sure He Pays Up

Rocko Asks Judge To Set Aside Future’s Tour Earnings

Rocko isn’t quite sure that Future won’t eff up the commas he owes him after raking in the cash from his latest tour…so he’s asking a judge to hold his money to the side.

If you’ll recall, Rocko filed a $10 million lawsuit against Future for breach of their old contract…and won.

Now, Future has a multi-city tour on the way that he’s set to make roughly $5 million from. But Rocko thinks that Future is reckless with cash…and alleges that he’ll be too busy blowing his money on Gucci belts, strippers, and child support payments to make good on the debt he legally owes.

According to TMZ, Rocko is asking the judge to set aside some of Future’s “Nobody’s Safe” tour cash in escrow, just to be sure that he can come through with the cash he’s owed.

Rocko’s serious about his coins, huh?

