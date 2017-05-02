Who Looked More Bangin’ On The Met Gala Red Carpet?

Celebs Hit The Met Gala Red Carpet

Stars hit the carpet for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala this evening, rocking their most creatively glamorous looks.

This year’s theme was called “Rei Kawakubo x Commes des Garcons: The Art of the In Between,” which honors designer Rei Kawakubo’s legacy of challenging conventional notions of beauty, good taste, and fashionability.

As such, celebs were encouraged to experiment with the space between boundaries with their style choices…whatever that meant to them. So how did they do? Hit the flip to see who looked more bangin’ this year…

Getty