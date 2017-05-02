Who Looked More Bangin’ On The Met Gala Red Carpet?
Celebs Hit The Met Gala Red Carpet
Stars hit the carpet for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala this evening, rocking their most creatively glamorous looks.
This year’s theme was called “Rei Kawakubo x Commes des Garcons: The Art of the In Between,” which honors designer Rei Kawakubo’s legacy of challenging conventional notions of beauty, good taste, and fashionability.
As such, celebs were encouraged to experiment with the space between boundaries with their style choices…whatever that meant to them. So how did they do? Hit the flip to see who looked more bangin’ this year…
Getty
Jaden Smith hit the carpet in all black, rocking gold slugs, and carrying his recently chopped blonde dread locs as an accessory…
RiRi of course rocked the designs of Rei Kawakubo herself for the evening…
Diddy and Cassie rocked all black…
Kimmy kept it simple in all-white…
Continue Slideshow
Kendall showed some skin in a black number…
And Kylie went through Kim’s old lookbook for her outfit of the evening…
Migos was on the scene…
Ashley Graham set those curves out…
Serena put her baby bump on blizzy with her hubby-to-be Alexis Ohanion
Selena and The Weekend looked glowy and happy with their first official public appearance…
Future got cozy with his date for the night, Jourdan Dunn…
J.Lo and A.Rod looked classy and coupled up…
Nicki hit the carpet with the yams on display…
Wiz rocked a black and white number…
Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen hid her post-triplet body did something a little offbeat…
Michael B. Jordan made the ladies sweat in tartan…
Zoey Kravtiz was pretty in pink…
Donald Glover went with a floral jacket…
And Keri Washington stunned in a multi-patterned dress…
So…who looked more bangin’????