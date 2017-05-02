For Your Viewing Pleasure: Triune & EQ Bring The Combine Mainstream With New Video “Dime City”
- By Bossip Staff
When one of thenicest emcees hooks up with one of the finest vocalists in Los Angeles, you get…The Combine! 1million views? Nation wide tours? Major network placements? All business as usual for the dynamic duo. With the best kept secret quickly becoming a household name, Triune & E.Q have decided to take their talents mainstream with the release of their latest video, Dime City. Check it out below, tell us what you think!