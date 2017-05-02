For Your Viewing Pleasure: Triune & EQ Bring The Combine Mainstream With New Video “Dime City”

When one of the nicest emcees hooks up with one of the finest vocalists in Los Angeles, you get… The Combine ! 1million views? Nation wide tours? Major network placements? All business as usual for the dynamic duo. With the best kept secret quickly becoming a household name, Triune & E.Q have decided to take their talents mainstream with the release of their latest video, Dime City. Check it out below, tell us what you think!